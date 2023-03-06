Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Decreases By 6.9%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,708,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 10,431,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,131.6 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ANPDF opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.