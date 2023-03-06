Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Decreases By 6.9%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,708,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 10,431,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,131.6 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ANPDF opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.67.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.