AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $362.20

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 362.20 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 359.40 ($4.34), with a volume of 4165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.30 ($4.34).
AIB Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,380.77 and a beta of 1.83.
AIB Group Company Profile
AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.
