Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.31.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter.

A stock opened at $143.93 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

