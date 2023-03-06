BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDO Unibank Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.