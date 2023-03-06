Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Aisin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aisin has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

