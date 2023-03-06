Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.25.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $328.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

