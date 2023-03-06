Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

LEGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after buying an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,256,000 after buying an additional 583,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,436,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 97,613 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $46.28 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of -0.09.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

