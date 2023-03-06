Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.57.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $907,097.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,951 over the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $122.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $122.97.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

