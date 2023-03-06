FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 198,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 560,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 319,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.