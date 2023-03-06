Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 597,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Barclays cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($16.77) to GBX 1,350 ($16.29) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.69) to GBX 1,640 ($19.79) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.45) to GBX 1,260 ($15.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,270.05.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $18.52 on Monday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

