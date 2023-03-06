Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

GIL opened at $33.66 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

