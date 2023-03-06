Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.32. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0977 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.08. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.