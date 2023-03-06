Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $100.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

