Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $5,037,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,805 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,219,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomous vehicles, driver assistance, delivery solutions, robotics, navigation and mapping. Its sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of various industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security.

Featured Stories

