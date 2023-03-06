Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.05.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Velodyne Lidar Price Performance
NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.
Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomous vehicles, driver assistance, delivery solutions, robotics, navigation and mapping. Its sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of various industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.