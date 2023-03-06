Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 4.2 %

Energy Focus stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

