Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Iida Group Price Performance

Shares of ANTOF opened at C$15.62 on Monday. Iida Group has a one year low of C$14.63 and a one year high of C$15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.62.

Get Iida Group alerts:

Iida Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.