Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Top Pick Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morgan Stanley reissued their top pick rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.18.

AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

