Citigroup Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $210.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $182.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.12.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.