Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

KR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

