Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

