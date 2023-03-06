Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.