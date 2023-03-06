Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

In related news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 15,215 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 459,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

