BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

