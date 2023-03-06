BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
BIOLASE Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of BIOL opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.