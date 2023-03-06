Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Dynatronics stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

