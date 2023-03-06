Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Down 0.3 %
Dynatronics stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.33.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.