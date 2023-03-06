AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 million, a P/E ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

