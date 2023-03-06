Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

