Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

