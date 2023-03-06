Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.88 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

About Cellectar Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.