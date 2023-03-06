Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.88 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
