Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.30 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

See Also

