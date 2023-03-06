Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

