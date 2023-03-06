ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

