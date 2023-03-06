Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.5 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

