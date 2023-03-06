BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.5 %

BancFirst stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.07.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BancFirst by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

