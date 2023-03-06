Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Air T by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

