Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

