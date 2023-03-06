Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

