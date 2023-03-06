Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of EBMT opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

