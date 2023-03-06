Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 222.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $47,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $792.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.22. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

