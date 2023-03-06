Eaton Vance Management Buys 500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $109,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,059.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,618. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.16. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

