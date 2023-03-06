Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

