Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 18,441 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. NZS Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 22.5% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Affirm by 11.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 5.4 %

AFRM opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.29.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $668,315. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

