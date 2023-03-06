Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,711 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,370,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

