Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.25% of HomeStreet worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 152.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 15.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $4,242,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

