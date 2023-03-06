Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

