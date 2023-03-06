Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $175,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on HHC. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

HHC opened at $84.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,031,774.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,837,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,515,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 90,646 shares of company stock worth $6,698,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

