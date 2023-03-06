Eaton Vance Management Buys 248 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $150.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

