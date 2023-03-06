Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $203.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $278.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

