Eaton Vance Management Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 260.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,984 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $9,147,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.8 %

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

