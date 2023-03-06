Eaton Vance Management Purchases 5,049 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $214.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

