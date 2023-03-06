Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

LYB stock opened at $97.24 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

